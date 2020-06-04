NIA conducts search in terror-funding case of CPI-Maoist in Giridih

In connection with the terror funding case related to the banned CPI-Maoist, NIA conducted searches on Tuesday in the office premises of Ram Kripal Singh Construction Private Limited Company in the Giridih district of Jharkhand. A NIA release said it came out during investigation that the arrested accused Manoj Kumar was an employee of RKS Construction Private Limited Company and was acting as a conduit between the construction firm and the Maoists in Giridih area.

He was apprehended while he was going to make levy payment of Rs 6 lakh to the operatives of the banned outfit. NIA said that it is well known that the levy amount collected by the CPI-Maoist is being used for purchase of arms and ammunition, explosives, recruitment of new cadres to expand its influence and further commit disruptive activities which threaten the security, sovereignty and integrity of India.

A case has been filed under relevant Acts and further investigation is being carried out. (ANI)