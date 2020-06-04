Left Menu
Development News Edition

From power lunches to plywood: Vandalized Washington boards up business

Reuters | Updated: 04-06-2020 04:55 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 04:55 IST
From power lunches to plywood: Vandalized Washington boards up business

Days after outbursts of arson and vandalism struck downtown Washington following peaceful protests against police brutality, the largely deserted heart of the U.S. capital resembles a city girding for a hurricane.

For block after block, office buildings and windows of upscale restaurants that cater to lobbyists, lawyers and business executives are being sheathed in plywood. Traffic, thinned by a two-month coronavirus lockdown, remains sparse and the outdoor patios of sandwich shops and bars are empty of lunch-time crowds. Near the White House, a row of scorched umbrellas, their fire-blackened ribs resembling huge fish skeletons, sit outside the shuttered Sofitel hotel, blocks from where thousands of demonstrators gather daily.

They are protesting the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died last week after a white Minneapolis policeman knelt on his neck, igniting nationwide marches against police brutality. The protests and the pandemic have dealt a one-two punch to the normal thrum of Washington just as they have to cities and towns across the United States.

But the mayhem in Washington starting on Saturday night has brought military helicopters into the capital's skies and a curfew. Downtown streets and national monuments are crowded with armor-clad law enforcement officers and National Guard not seen since rioting over the 1968 assassination of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. left whole blocks ruined. “I do a lot of work on this building, but I never thought I’d be doing this,” said Samuel Jimenez, 48, as he labored in the sweltering heat, cutting plywood sheets to fit over the windows of a Bank of America across from a White House office annex. “We never thought this would happen.”

As President Donald Trump remained in a darkened White House on Sunday night, events again took a violent turn, with some individuals starting a fire across the square at the historic St. John's Episcopal Church and smashing windows at the luxury Hay-Adams hotel. Looting and window-smashing spread to other areas of the city, including the upscale Georgetown neighborhood. National monuments were defaced with graffiti. “We are unarmed” and other slogans were spray-painted on the U.S. Treasury next to the White House.

By Tuesday, the violence had subsided, but businesses were not taking chances. Taylor Patterson, a 21-year old Washington native who works for a downtown improvement group named after the “Golden Triangle,” the city’s 43-square-block core, was scrubbing graffiti from traffic signs. “I’ve never seen anything like this before. The world can change so quickly."

'DESTROYING THIS CITY' Plywood sheeting covered the windows of most stores, hotels and restaurants along the K Street corridor, which houses some of the country’s most powerful lobbying firms. But there were exceptions.

As a customer sat for a haircut, Serena Chreky, who co-founded the Andre Chreky hair salon with her husband, said they supported the demonstrations and would not cover the windows. “My husband said: ‘I can’t breathe if I can’t see the street,’” she said, echoing Floyd’s gasping words as recorded in the video of his arrest that demonstrators adopted as a slogan. “We think it would send the wrong message if we boarded up the building.”

It is not a message that Brian Mulholland shares. Mulholland was one of only two people sitting at sidewalk tables outside a McCormick and Schmick’s Seafood & Steaks. Nursing a martini, he heaped scorn on the protesters and the arson and looting, which he said “are destroying this city.”

“We are not going to bring back George Floyd. It’s not going to bring back the others. We are not going to destroy hatred by throwing bricks through the windows of the Hay-Adams hotel,” said McCormick, president of the John S. Mulholland Family Foundation, which provides food for the city’s poor. “There is a way to voice that. It’s called the election.”

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Coal India output falls 11 pc to 41 MT in May

40 workers injured in fire triggered by blast in chemical factory boiler at Dahej in Gujarat's Bharuch: Collector.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

After long silence, Mattis denounces Trump and military response to crisis

After long refusing to explicitly criticize a sitting president, former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis accused President Donald Trump on Wednesday of trying to divide America and roundly denounced a militarization of the U.S. response to civi...

Trump not considering sanctions on China's Xi over Hong Kong

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he was not considering placing sanctions on Chinese President Xi Jinping personally over Beijings push to impose national security legislation in Hong Kong.Trump on Friday ordered his administra...

Handling of street protests creates crisis for Pentagon boss

Defense Secretary Mark Esper is facing the most politically charged crisis of his tenure, criticized for calling protester-filled streets a military battle space and accused of failing to keep the military out of politics. At the same time,...

Virginia governor to announce removal of Lee statue

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to announce plans Thursday to remove one of the countrys premier monuments to the Confederacy, a statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee along Richmonds prominent Monument Avenue, a senior administration officia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020