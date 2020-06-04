Disrespecting China's national anthem a criminal offence in Hong Kong, Legislature passes Bill

Hong Kong's Legislative Council passed a controversial national anthem bill on Thursday that would make disrespecting China's national anthem a criminal offence, a move critics see as the latest sign of Beijing's tightening grip on the city.

The ruling could stoke further protests just as people in Hong Kong are set to commemorate the bloody 1989 crackdown by Chinese troops in and around Tiananmen Square by lighting candles across the city.

