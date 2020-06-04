India, Australia seal deal to use each other's military bases

India, Australia seal deal to use each other's military basesReuters | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2020 13:30 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 13:30 IST
India and Australia sealed a deal on Thursday to get access to each other's military bases, the Indian foreign ministry said - a pact that would clear the way for more military exchanges and exercises in the Indo-Pacific.
The mutual logistic support agreement was signed during a virtual summit between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison.
India has a similar pact with the United States which is seen as part of a broader security cooperation to balance China's growing economic and military weight in the region.
