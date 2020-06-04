Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police tells court man burnt alive by Muslim mob targeting Hindu properties during Delhi violence

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2020 16:58 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 16:58 IST
Police tells court man burnt alive by Muslim mob targeting Hindu properties during Delhi violence

Delhi Police told a court here on Thursday that a man was allegedly burnt alive inside his sweets-shop when a Muslim mob targeted properties of Hindus during the communal violence in northeast Delhi in February. The fifth charge sheet filed in connection with the February riots during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) named 12 persons as accused in the murder case of Dilbar Negi who worked at the shop.

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police filed the charge sheet before Metropolitan Magistrate Richa Parihar who has put up the matter for further hearing on June 18. All the accused, who have been charged for offences of murder, rioting, promoting enmity between groups on the ground of religion and criminal conspiracy, are in judicial custody.

According to the charge sheet, a mob of Muslim community came from Brijpuri Pulia side in northeast Delhi and started rioting, targeting properties of Hindus and continued torching them till late night on February 24. One of the properties torched by the mob was a shop named Anil Sweets from where the police had recovered the charred body of Negi on February 26, it said.

Negi had gone to the godown of the shop for having lunch and taking rest, the police said. “During the recent riots in north-east Delhi, active rioting took place in different areas of north-east district starting from Kardampurir Maujpur, Chand Bagh and Shiv Vihar Tiraha near DRP School and Rajdhani Public School. At about 3.00 pm a mob of Muslim community came from Brijpuri Pulia side and started rioting.

“The rioting mob targeted the properties of Hindus, that is, M/S Anil Sweets, Anil Dairy, pastry shop, book shop, DRP School and godown of M/S Anil Sweets etc by torching them till late night and the mob of the same rioters community remained dominant till late night,” the charge sheet said. The charge sheet has been filed under various sections including 147 and 148 (rioting and punishment for rioting), 149, 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race etc), 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 spoilers, characters to be same like Season 4, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Dozens raided over hate comments on slain German politician

German investigators on Thursday carried out raids on dozens of people suspected of posting hate messages about a regional politician from Chancellor Angela Merkels party who was killed last year. Walter Luebcke, who led the regional admini...

A million beers await drinkers as Europe's bars reopen

As bars across Europe gradually reopen, up to a million free or pre-paid beers are waiting to lure back wary consumers.Beer makers from global giant Anheuser-Busch InBev to smaller craft brewers have set up schemes for consumers to buy drin...

China easing airline access amid conflict with Washington

Chinese regulators said Thursday more foreign airlines will be allowed to fly to China as anti-coronavirus controls ease, but it was unclear whether the change will defuse a fresh conflict with the Trump administration over air travel. The ...

MoEF&CC celebrates World Environment Day focusing on theme 'Biodiversity'

World Environment Day WED is celebrated on 5th June every year. Ministry of Environment, Forest Climate Change celebrates WED focusing on the theme declared by UNEP and organizes several events. This years theme is Biodiversity. In view ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020