Ukraine may grant visa-free access to citizens of China, Australia, Arab states to boost tourism

Ukraine may grant visa-free access to citizens of China, Australia, Arab states to boost tourismReuters | Kiev | Updated: 04-06-2020 20:11 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 20:11 IST
Ukraine is considering cancelling its visa requirement for tourists from China, Australia, New Zealand and Arab states in order to attract more visitors once lockdowns ease and bring more money into the economy, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday. The government expects the economy to shrink 12% in the second quarter after a 1.5% drop in the first quarter.
"It is necessary to liberalise the visa policy: if countries cancel visa requirements for Ukrainians who come to them, we will cancel for them too. We need to compete for tourists," Zelenskiy said. According to the president's communications department, a foreign tourist usually spends $120-150 a day and stays in Ukraine for an average of three to four days. Around 14 million tourists visited Ukraine in 2018,
Last year, Ukraine introduced electronic visas for citizens of 52 countries, including China and Australia. A single 30-day visa costs $85. European Union citizens can enter for short trips without a visa.
- READ MORE ON:
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
- Ukrainians
- Australia
- New Zealand
- China
- Ukrainian
- European Union
ALSO READ
Rugby league-Australia great Inglis comes out of retirement to join Warrington
Australia to relax some domestic travel curbs
Cricket-Saliva ban would be hard to police, says Australia's Hazlewood
Australia opens up domestic life further as China dispute lingers
Soccer-Australia duty comes at a cost for Europe-based Socceroos: Leckie