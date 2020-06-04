Left Menu
HC asks DDMA to meet with Safdarjung RWA over separation of COVID-19 hospital from residential areas

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2020 21:18 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 21:18 IST
The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the nodal officer of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to have a meeting with representatives of Safdarjung Development Area (SDA) Residents Welfare Association (RWA) and the SHO of the area to work out a solution towards barricading and separating a hospital there, which has been dedicated for COVID-19 patients, from the adjoining residential and commercial areas. With the direction, Justice Navin Chawla disposed of a plea moved by the SDA RWA challenging the Delhi government's decision to declare the private hospital as a dedicated COVID-19 hospital allegedly without considering the impact on residents in the area. Delhi government additional standing counsel Sanjoy Ghose and advocate Naman, who appeared for the DDMA, said the court was not inclined to grant the reliefs sought by the RWA.

They said the court directed the DDMA to hold a meeting on Friday at 11am with the Station House Officer (SHO) of the police station of the area and the representatives of the RWA to work out a solution for the grievance raised by the residents. The SDA RWA had challenged the May 16 order of the Delhi government declaring Ujala Cygnus Orthocare Hospital - with 40 isolation wards- as a dedicated COVID-19 hospital.

It had also declared Batra Hospital and Research Centre as dedicated COVID-19 institute in view of shortage of isolation beds in private hospitals in the national capital. The plea had alleged that the Delhi government passed the order without considering the welfare of the neighbouring residents, occupants of a dharamshala nearby and the people of the local taxi stand.

The decision to convert the (hospital) premises to a dedicated COVID-19 Hospital has been taken by the Respondent no. 1 (Delhi government) vide May 16 order unilaterally, without considering the potential ramifications and health risks to those residing in proximity to the hospital," the petition had alleged. It also sought direction to the Delhi government to frame appropriate guidelines regarding setting up of dedicated COVID-19 hospitals in crowded and populated residential areas.

On May 24, the AAP government had directed 117 private hospitals and nursing homes with 50 beds or more to reserve 20 per cent of their total capacity for COVID-19 patients. A total of 10 private hospitals have been declared as COVID-19 dedicated hospitals for admitting confirmed /suspected cases of coronavirus on payment basis.

On April 30, the Delhi government had also declared Maha Durga Charitable Trust (MDCT) Hospital and Sir Gangaram City Hospital as COVID-19 hospitals to admit coronavirus patients..

