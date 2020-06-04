Left Menu
Development News Edition

No need for separate inquiry, police already probing Jamia violence: Delhi Police to High Court

The Delhi Police on Thursday told the Delhi High Court that there is no need for separate inquiry as it is already probing the violence in Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2020 22:56 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 22:56 IST
No need for separate inquiry, police already probing Jamia violence: Delhi Police to High Court
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Police on Thursday told the Delhi High Court that there is no need for separate inquiry as it is already probing the violence in Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University. Crime Branch in an affidavit filed in the Delhi High Court said that "exercising the fundamental right of dissent is and should be respected". "However, no person can be allowed to commit breach of the law, indulge in violence, arson and riotous activity causing danger to life, limb and property of innocent citizens under the garb of exercise of the fundamental right of free speech and assembly."

The police said that such fundamental rights of the citizens are not absolute and are liable to reasonable restrictions under the constitution and "in garb of organising a protest it is completely impermissible as it paralyses the day-to-day activity of fellow citizens who are completely unconnected with the cause for which protests are organised by a section of society". The Delhi Police has cited the electronic evidence including videos and photographs collected and the witnesses statements recorded and said that it is clear that in the garb of student agitation, what happened, in fact, appears to be "a well-planned and orchestrated attempt by some persons with local support (who were not students) to intentionally perpetrate violence in the area".

The police said that the prime contention of the petitioner that it was a mere student protest and the demonstration was peaceful is an "utter falsehood" and requested the court to dismiss the plea filed by the petitioner and advocate Nabila Hasan seeking to set an independent fact-finding committee to probe the incident. Countering the petitioner's claim, the police said that Delhi Police has already registered three cases in connection with Jamia violence dated December 13 and December 15, 2019 and the investigation in the case is being monitored by the competent court.

"As such, the prayers of the petitioner seeking interference of the constitutional courts in a criminal investigation by way of a PIL, is nothing, but an ostensible attempt to somehow obfuscate and impede the on-going investigation," Delhi Police said in its affidavit. The Crime Branch response came on a petition filed by lawyer Nabila Hasan through advocates Sneha Mukherjee and Siddharth Seem, which sought action against cops over Jamia violence.

The petitioner has sought an early listing saying that the situation of JMI University is as serious as before. The petitioner also said there have been cases of the police brutality on students on February 20, "students have been called for interrogation even during the nationwide lockdown and harassed, questioned and made to sit for hours unnecessarily".

Earlier, the Delhi High Court had asked the Central government, Delhi Police and other respondents in the matter to file a reply on the various petitions pending over JMI university incident in December. (ANI)

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 spoilers, characters to be same like Season 4, get other updates

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Chinese and Iranian hackers targeted Biden and Trump campaigns, Google says

State-backed hackers from China have targeted staffers working on the U.S. presidential campaign of Democrat Joe Biden, a senior Google security official said on Thursday. The same official said Iranian hackers had recently targeted email a...

Nurse in Manipur hospital tests positive for COVID-19

A nurse working in the isolation ward in Manipurs Churachandpur District Hospital has tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, officials said. Additional director and Spokesperson of Health Department Dr Khoirom Sasheekumar Mangang said th...

Odisha CM exhorts people to practise self-restraint

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik exhorted people on Thursday to practise self-restraint irrespective of a government-imposed lockdown as the month of June is going to be crucial in the battle against COVID-19. While the lockdown to curb...

Fewer suspected modern slaves uncovered in UK under coronavirus

Reports of suspected modern slavery in Britain are down for the first time since 2016, the government said on Thursday, raising concerns that lockdown is pushing victims deeper underground.Campaigners say the shutdown had stopped victims be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020