British embassy raises U.S. protests with Trump administration

British embassy raises U.S. protests with Trump administrationReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-06-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 18:07 IST
Britain's embassy in the United States has raised the issue of ongoing protests there with the U.S. administration, including the treatment of British journalists by police, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday.
"Our embassy in the U.S. has raised the issue of the protests with the U.S. administration including on behalf of British journalists who were subject to police action," the spokesman told reporters.
- READ MORE ON:
- United States
- Britain
- Boris Johnson