U.S says door remains open for diplomacy with Iran

U.S says door remains open for diplomacy with IranReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-06-2020 00:36 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 00:20 IST
The door remains open for a wider negotiation with Iran about its nuclear program and other issues but so far talks have been limited to prisoner releases, U.S. Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook said on Friday.
"(President Donald Trump) has had the door open to diplomacy for many years and in the same time frame, he has met (North Korean leader) Kim Jong Un three times. So, we would like to see the (Iranian) regime meet our diplomacy with diplomacy," he told reporters one day after Iran freed U.S. citizen Michael White.
