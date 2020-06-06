Migrants walking home were provided with essential items whenever necessary: Centre tells SC

The Central government has submitted before the Supreme Court that migrant labourers, who were found walking to their homes, were shifted to the nearest railway stations and essential items including food, water, medicines and clothes were provided to them whenever and wherever needed. The Central government, in a detailed affidavit filed before the Supreme Court on Thursday, said that with the support of NHAI, they facilitated the shifting of migrant workers, who were found walking on roads, by providing them requisite transport to the nearest railway station.

The affidavit said that the Union of India whenever necessary is providing the migrant workers with food, drinking water, medicines, clothes, slippers, etc., free of cost depending upon their requirements. The present affidavit is in continuation of the affidavit filed by the Central government in a suo moto matter taken up by the Supreme Court over the plight of migrant workers amid the ongoing coronavirus-induced lockdown across the country.

It said that state governments and railways provide food and water free of cost. Till June 1, railways served 1.63 crore meals and over 2.10 crores packaged drinking water bottles, apart from services provided by respective state governments, it said. The affidavit said that the Central government, state governments, all frontline workers, and the entire nation have responded to and dealt with this unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic on a war footing taking care of every aspect of life.

The Supreme Court was fully satisfied the way the Centre has acted and discharged its obligations in the best interest of every citizen most scientifically and based on the collective decisions taken by the executive at the Centre and state level in consultation and advice of the experts in each field, the Central government said in its affidavit. The apex court had on Friday proposed a period of 15 days for the states to transport stranded migrant workers back to their home states and reserved its order for June 9 on the suo motu plea over the plight of migrant labourers. (ANI