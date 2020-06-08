Left Menu
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 08-06-2020 05:22 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 05:22 IST
Following is a summary of current world news briefs. In violent Rio, U.S. protests stoke backlash against deadly cops

The killing of another black teenager by Rio de Janeiro police last month was, based on the numbers, unremarkable – one of hundreds gunned down every year by some of the world's deadliest cops. But the fallout has surprised many. Global coronavirus deaths top 400,000 as outbreak grows in Brazil, India: Reuters tally

Global deaths from the novel coronavirus topped 400,000 on Sunday, as case numbers surge in Brazil and India, according to a Reuters tally. The United States is responsible for about one-quarter of all fatalities but deaths in South America are rapidly rising. China to strengthen global cooperation in COVID-19 vaccine trials

China will strengthen international cooperation in future COVID-19 clinical vaccine trials, building on earlier collaboration in vaccine development, the science and technology minister said on Sunday. China is expending great efforts in the global scramble to develop a vaccine for the new coronaries epidemic that began in its central city of Wuhan, with Chinese researchers conducting five separate clinical trials on humans, or half of all such trials globally, according to the data compiled by the World Health Organization. North Korea's Kim stresses self-sufficient economy at a politburo meeting: KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attended a meeting of the politburo of the country's ruling Workers Party, where economic projects including the chemical industry were discussed, state news agency KCNA said on Monday. The two-day meeting comes at a time of economic uncertainty amid the global COVID-19 pandemic that is putting additional pressure on the North's economy, already battered by international sanctions aimed at stopping its nuclear program. Exclusive: Russian hiring of Syrians to fight in Libya accelerated in May

A Russian drive to recruit Syrians to fight in Libya for militia leader Khalifa Haftar accelerated in May when hundreds of mercenaries were signed up, five Syrian opposition sources and a regional source familiar with the matter said. Private military contractor Wagner Group is conducting the hiring with Russian army supervision, according to two senior Syrian opposition sources and the regional source. A former Wagner Group member said it first sent Syrians to Libya in 2019. Chile coronavirus death toll jumps sharply after new cases added

Chile revised its death toll linked to the novel coronavirus outbreak sharply higher on Sunday, adding fatalities from databases that previously had not been included. Health Minister Jaime Mañalich said 653 additional deaths linked to COVID-19 had to be counted, bringing the total number to 2,290. That included 96 new deaths announced in the Sunday daily report. Tens of thousands join Black Lives Matter protest in London

Tens of thousands took to the streets of London on Sunday, rallying for a second day running to condemn police brutality after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, with some wearing face masks bearing the slogan "Racism is a virus". On Saturday, thousands gathered in central London in a demonstration that was peaceful but ended with small numbers of people clashing with mounted police near Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Downing Street residence. Protests roll on against 'worldwide' racism

Demonstrators in Rome held their fists in the air and chanted "No Justice! No Peace!" on Sunday, while in London people defying official warnings not to gather lay down outside the U.S. Embassy as part of a rolling, global anti-racism movement. In Belgium, police fired tear gas and used a water cannon to disperse about a hundred protesters in a central part of Brussels with many African shops and restaurants. Some protesters were subsequently arrested. Italy reports 53 COVID deaths on Sunday, 197 new cases

Italy reported 53 new COVID-19 deaths on Sunday against 72 a day earlier and 197 new cases, down from 270 the day before, the Civil Protection department said. The total death toll since the outbreak emerged on Feb. 21 now stands at 33,899, the agency said, the fourth highest in the world after those of the United States, Britain and Brazil. Iran says it is ready for more prisoner exchanges with U.S.

Iran is ready for further prisoner exchanges with the United States, Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Sunday, according to the official IRNA news agency. Michael White, a U.S. Navy veteran detained in Iran since 2018, was freed last Thursday as part of a deal in which the United States allowed Iranian-American physician Majid Taheri to visit Iran - a rare instance of U.S.-Iranian cooperation.

