U.S. decision to withdraw troops from Germany "unacceptable" - Merkel ally

U.S. decision to withdraw troops from Germany "unacceptable" - Merkel allyReuters | Berlin | Updated: 08-06-2020 11:59 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 11:57 IST
Germany's coordinator for transatlantic ties has criticized U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw thousands of troops from Germany. Trump has ordered the U.S. military to remove 9,500 troops from Germany, a senior U.S. official said on Friday.
"This is completely unacceptable, especially since nobody in Washington thought about informing its NATO ally Germany in advance," Peter Beyer, a member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives, told the Rheinische Post newspaper. Following Trump's decision, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in a newspaper interview that he regretted the planned withdrawal of U.S. soldiers from Germany, describing Berlin's relationship with the United States as "complicated".
- READ MORE ON:
- Germany
- Donald Trump
- Heiko Maas
- Angela Merkel
- Washington
- NATO
- Berlin
- Rheinische Post
ALSO READ
Washington, D.C. to begin reopening Friday -mayor
John David Washington says he used to have several queries during 'Tenet' making
White House to skip expected mid-year economic projections -Washington Post
Washington, D.C. will begin reopening on Friday -mayor
Germany's Merkel rejects Trump invite to attend G7 summit in Washington- Politico