Left Menu
Development News Edition

Total lockdown to be imposed in Mizoram for two weeks

A decision regarding imposing total lockdown for two weeks in Mizoram, beginning midnight of June 9, was taken in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Monday.

ANI | Aizawl (Mizoram) | Updated: 08-06-2020 18:26 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 18:26 IST
Total lockdown to be imposed in Mizoram for two weeks
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A decision regarding imposing total lockdown for two weeks in Mizoram, beginning midnight of June 9, was taken in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Monday. The lockdown guidelines will be notified soon, the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) Mizoram said.

"Consultative meeting chaired by CM decides to impose 2 weeks total lockdown of the state w.e.f 00:00 hours of 9th June 2020 in view of the prevailing situation. Lockdown Guidelines will be notified shortly," the tweet by DIPR, Mizoram read. Apart from this, the decision to extend the period of quarantine, which currently is 14 days to 21 days with immediate effect, was also taken in the meeting.

As of Monday, the state had 42 confirmed COVID-19 cases, out of which 41 are active and 1 has been cured and discharged, according to DIPR. (ANI)

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

Marguerite Yourcenar – Google doodle on French novelist, essayist on her 117th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Felling of slave trader statue prompts fresh look at British history

The toppling by anti-racism protesters of a statue of a slave trader in the English port city of Bristol has given new urgency to a debate about how Britain should confront some of the darkest chapters of its history. The statue of Edward C...

Dhoni's mental toughness made him special: Taibu

Former Zimbabwe cricket captain Tatenda Taibu feels that Mahendra Singh Dhonis mental toughness separated him from his contempraries. ...The first time I saw Dhoni, if Im to be honest...he had come with the India A side. I thought Karthik w...

Sarpanch shot dead by militants in J-K's Anantnag

Militants shot dead a Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said. Ajay Pandit, sarpanch of the Larkipora area in Anantnag district and a member of the Congress party, was shot at by militants i...

UK's quarantine will be quashed or dropped - Ryanair's O'Leary

The United Kingdoms coronavirus quarantine will be struck down by the courts or dropped within weeks as some of Europes biggest airlines prepare to file a legal challenge by the end of Tuesday, Ryanair boss Michael OLeary told Reuters. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020