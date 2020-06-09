Left Menu
Army briefed PM Modi, cabinet members on LAC situation a day after Chinese buildup started near Ladakh

The People's Liberation Army of China started building up its troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on May 4 after diverting its troops from a major exercise being held by it in its territory.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2020 20:31 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 20:31 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

A day after the Chinese activities started taking place, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his senior Cabinet colleagues including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Army officials held discussion on the issue "involving a neighbouring country," government sources told ANI here. "At that time, the Army briefed the Prime Minister and his cabinet colleagues on the Chinese Army activities on the LAC near the Patrolling Point 14 in the Galwan Nala area and other points," a source said.

Sources said the Army had been monitoring the Chinese activities at the 14 Corps Headquarters level and had started preparing itself for countering their offensive from that day itself. Sources rejected suggestions that there was a lack of preparedness which allowed the Chinese to build up along the LAC in Ladakh, saying that if the troops had not been prepared and deployed, the Chinese would have been able to go to other areas.

Troops of both sides have disengaged from their stand-off locations along the Patrolling Point 14 (Galwan valley), PP 15 (114 Brigade area) and PP 17 (Hot Springs) following Lieutenant General-level talks held on June 6. Indian teams are already in Chushul to discuss the modalities at the local level in the areas where the dispute started first.

Troops of India and China have been in a standoff since the first week of May and have held talks at multiple levels - from the level of battalion commander to Major General. A meeting of Major General-rank officers of the two countries is expected to be held on June 10 also. (ANI)

