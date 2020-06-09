Left Menu
India sees record spike of 9,987 COVID-19 cases as total count crosses 2.66 lakh, 331 deaths in last 24 hours

India saw another day of highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases with 9,987 cases reported in the last 24 hours and the total count of cases crossing 2.66 lakh.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2020 21:10 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 21:10 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

India saw another day of highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases with 9,987 cases reported in the last 24 hours and the total count of cases crossing 2.66 lakh. According to Health Ministry data, 331 patients died due to the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total death toll 7,466.

The spike in cases on Tuesday was four more than Monday when 9,983 cases had been reported in 24 hours. The number of deaths, however, rose from 206 on Monday to 331 on Tuesday. The total count of cases stands at 2,66,598 with 1,29,917 active cases while 1,29,214 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated.

Maharashtra has reported a total of 88,528 cases of COVID-19. The number of people cured or discharged is 40,975, active cases stand at 44,384 and 3,169 persons have died of the disease. Tamil Nadu reported 1,685 COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths today. The total number of cases in the state is now 34,914, including 16,279 active cases. The state Health Department said that 18,325 patients have been discharged and 307 persons have died.

Delhi has reported a total of 29,943 cases. There are 17,712 active cases, the number of people cured or discharged is 11,357 and the death toll is 874. Gujarat has reported 20,545 cases with active cases standing at 5,309. The number of people cured or discharged is 13,956 and the death toll is 1280.

Uttar Pradesh has reported total of 10,947 cases of which 4,320 are active cases. The number of cured and discharged patients is 6,344 and the state has reported 283 deaths due to the disease. The total number of cases in Madhya Pradesh stand at 9,638 of which 2,688 are active cases, 6536 patients have been cured or discharged and death toll is 414.

Rajasthan reported 144 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths today taking the total number of cases to 11,020 and the toll due to the disease to 251. Karnataka reported 161 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of positive cases to 5,921.

Kerala reported 91 new COVID-19 cases today. The total active cases in the state stands at 1,231. Andhra Pradesh reported 147 more COVID-19 cases and two deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of reported cases in the state stand at 3990, including 1510 active cases and 77 deaths.

In Jharkhand, the total number of COVID-19 cases reported is 1,330 including 804 active cases, 519 recovered and seven deaths. Bihar reported 117 new COVID-19 cases today taking the total number of cases reported to 5,364.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh stands at 437 including 184 active cases, 237 recovered cases and five deaths. Uttarakhand reported 77 new COVID-19 cases today taking the total number of cases reported in the state to 1,488.

Assam reported 33 more COVID-19 cases on Tuesday taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 2,868. Manipur has reported ten new COVID-19 cases taking the total count of cases reported in the state to 282. (ANI)

