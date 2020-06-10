Left Menu
Development News Edition

People News Roundup: U.S. prosecutors say Britain's Prince Andrew not cooperating in Epstein probe

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2020 02:46 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 02:28 IST
People News Roundup: U.S. prosecutors say Britain's Prince Andrew not cooperating in Epstein probe

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

U.S. prosecutors say Britain's Prince Andrew not cooperating in Epstein probe

U.S. prosecutors accused Britain's Prince Andrew on Monday of evading their efforts to question him over his contacts with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, but lawyers for the prince accused them of seeking publicity rather than his help. U.S. investigators want to interview Andrew, Queen Elizabeth's second son, about his friendship with Epstein - who was awaiting trial on charges of trafficking minors when he died last August in a New York City federal prison - as part of their inquiry into possible co-conspirators.

TRENDING

Blade Nzimande to visit Tshwane University to assess readiness

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

Centrapay and Coca-Cola Amatil partner to give bitcoin payment option

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Telangana reports 178 new cases, total count stands at 3,920

Telangana on Tuesday reported 178 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 3920, said health department. With 8 more deaths, the death toll in the state now stands at 148.178 more COVID-19 cases and 8 de...

US Navy prepares to ban all displays of Confederate battle flags: Naval Operations Chief

Washington D.C. US, June 10 SputnikANI The US Navy is preparing an order to prohibit the flying of the Confederate battle flag from the 1861-65 Civil War on any of its ships, buildings, installations or aircraft, Chief of Naval Operations A...

Mavericks' Cuban: Must confront privilege to address racism

Mark Cuban called on people of all races to engage in uncomfortable conversations to move forward collectively in a conversation about racism and social justice at an event outside of American Airlines Center on Tuesday. The Courageous Conv...

WRAPUP 6-George Floyd hailed as 'cornerstone of a movement' at funeral, family calls for justice

George Floyd, a black man whose death under the knee of a white police officer roused worldwide protests against racial injustice, was memorialized at his funeral on Wednesday as an ordinary brother transformed by fate into the cornerstone ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020