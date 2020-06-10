Left Menu
Development News Edition

No daily access to lawyers for jailed Unitech directors, says HC

"In the circumstances, the jail authorities are directed to provide video conferencing facilities to the petitioners twice a week for a period of thirty minutes each," the court said in its order of June 9.It also made it clear that the video conferencing facility was only to interact with the lawyers and not with family and friends.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2020 13:34 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 13:34 IST
No daily access to lawyers for jailed Unitech directors, says HC

The Delhi High Court has declined jailed Unitech directors Sanjay and Ajay Chandra's plea for daily access to their lawyers, saying the Supreme Court has directed not to provide them any additional facilities. Justice Vibhu Bakhru said they would be allowed to interact with their lawyers via video conferencing only twice a week for 30 minutes each as is permitted for all other inmates.

"Since, such facilities are available to the prisoners twice a week, this court finds no reason to not allow the request of the petitioners (Chandras) for being permitted video conferencing facilities with their lawyers in order for them to defend the cases instituted against them. "In the circumstances, the jail authorities are directed to provide video conferencing facilities to the petitioners twice a week for a period of thirty minutes each," the court said in its order of June 9.

It also made it clear that the video conferencing facility was only to interact with the lawyers and not with family and friends. For talking to family and friends, they be provided limited telephone facilities, as given to other prisoners, the court said.

"This court is also of the view that it would not be apposite for this court to direct provision of further additional facilities in view of the order passed by the Supreme Court," it said and disposed of their plea. The lawyer for the Chandras said they shall approach the Supreme Court for obtaining necessary clarification.

During the hearing on June 9, the prison authorities, represented by Delhi government standing counsel (criminal) Rahul Mehra and advocate Chaitanya Gosain, told the court that the apex court on May 9, 2019, had withdrawn additional facilities provided to the brothers. They said that that the top court had also directed that the Chandras shall not be entitled to any additional facilities apart from those which are available in the normal course in terms of jail manual.

Mehra contended that in view of the apex court order the additional facilities sought by them cannot be granted. The Chandras were put in Tihar after the Delhi Police arrested them in March 2017 for allegedly duping home buyers through two Unitech housing projects in Gurugram. The Supreme Court has asked them to sell off their assets and raise funds to pay back the home buyers.

In their plea, they had contended that due to the COVID-19 outbreak visits of advocates and family members have been stopped indefinitely. "That because of the threat posed by the impending coronavirus followed by the nationwide lockdown the meetings with lawyers, pairokars, accountants and consultants were cancelled indefinitely," the petition had said. The Chandras had also contended that the jail rules allow an inmate two legal visits a week for 30 minutes each.

"This is the case for prisoners facing one charge. It is submitted that no separate rules are prescribed, that allow inmates having several cases against them with multiple charges, to have access to their advocates for an adequate time," they had said. According to a status report filed in the matter by the jail authorities, there are 155 cases pending against them.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

Blade Nzimande to visit Tshwane University to assess readiness

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

African Energy Chamber announces Mozambique’s webinar to build local content

The African Energy Chamber EnergyChamber.org is delighted to announce the organization of Mozambiques first webinar dedicated to building local content and domestic capacity, organized by the newly-created Mozambican Oil Gas Chamber. The w...

Sweden halts probe into 1986 murder of PM Olof Palme

Sweden on Wednesday dropped its investigation into the unsolved murder of former Swedish Prime Minister Olof Palme, who was shot dead 34 years ago in downtown Stockholm, saying that decision was made because the main suspect died in 2000. P...

Afghanistan registers over 22,000 Covid-19 cases

The Afghan health ministry on Wednesday reported 684 new positive cases of COVID-19 out of 1,128 samples tested in the last 24 hours, Tolo News reported. Kabul was on the top of the list with 393 new cases, followed by Herat with 96.Other p...

Lebanese pound slides further despite new pricing system

Lebanons battered pound currency has slid to fresh lows against the U.S. dollar despite a new pricing system Beirut hopes can rein in soaring food prices as it negotiates a deal with the International Monetary Fund to climb out of crisis. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020