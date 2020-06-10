Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Narendra Modi reviews Kedarnath development and reconstruction project

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday conducted a review of the Kedarnath Math development and reconstruction project with the Uttarakhand state government via video conferencing.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2020 14:29 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 14:29 IST
PM Narendra Modi reviews Kedarnath development and reconstruction project
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday conducted a review of the Kedarnath Math development and reconstruction project with the Uttarakhand state government via video conferencing. Laying out his vision for the reconstruction of the shrine, the Prime Minister said that the state government should envision and design development projects for holy sites like Kedarnath and Badrinath in a way and manner that stands the test of time and is yet eco-friendly and in harmony with nature and its surroundings.

Keeping in mind the present situation due to coronavirus and comparatively lean pressure in terms of tourists and pilgrims to the holy sites, Prime Minister Modi suggested that the present construction season could be utilised for completing pending works by proper distribution of labour pools, keeping in mind the norms of social distancing. "This will help to create facilities and infrastructure to better sustain tourism flows in the years to come," he said according to a release by the PMO.

As part of specific suggestions, the Prime Minister also gave directions for further development of other heritage and religious spots in the stretch extending from Ramban to Kedarnath. This work will be in addition to the re-development of the main shrine in Kedarnath.

"The meeting also saw detailed discussions on topics related to the status of development of Brahma Kamal Vatika (garden) and museum to greet pilgrims en-route to Vasuki Taal, re-development of old town quarters and properties of historical significance keeping in-tact their original architectural facade as well as other facilities like eco-friendly parking spaces at a proper distance from the shrine and at regular intervals," read the release. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and other senior officials also attended the meeting. (ANI)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

Blade Nzimande to visit Tshwane University to assess readiness

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

African Energy Chamber announces Mozambique’s webinar to build local content

The African Energy Chamber EnergyChamber.org is delighted to announce the organization of Mozambiques first webinar dedicated to building local content and domestic capacity, organized by the newly-created Mozambican Oil Gas Chamber. The w...

Sweden halts probe into 1986 murder of PM Olof Palme

Sweden on Wednesday dropped its investigation into the unsolved murder of former Swedish Prime Minister Olof Palme, who was shot dead 34 years ago in downtown Stockholm, saying that decision was made because the main suspect died in 2000. P...

Afghanistan registers over 22,000 Covid-19 cases

The Afghan health ministry on Wednesday reported 684 new positive cases of COVID-19 out of 1,128 samples tested in the last 24 hours, Tolo News reported. Kabul was on the top of the list with 393 new cases, followed by Herat with 96.Other p...

Lebanese pound slides further despite new pricing system

Lebanons battered pound currency has slid to fresh lows against the U.S. dollar despite a new pricing system Beirut hopes can rein in soaring food prices as it negotiates a deal with the International Monetary Fund to climb out of crisis. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020