'BJP did more in 5 years than Congress did in 55 years': Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday slammed Congress party, saying that BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi did more work in five years than what Congress did in 55 years, during a virtual rally.

ANI | Nagpur (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-06-2020 18:10 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 18:10 IST
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari speaking at the Madhya Pradesh Jan Samvad on Wednesday.. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday slammed Congress party, saying that BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi did more work in five years than what Congress did in 55 years, during a virtual rally. "For 70 years, the people of the country gave a chance to the Congress. Congress leaders from Nehru to Manmohan Singh gave only slogans of poverty alleviation...What the Congress could not do in 55 years, the BJP under the leadership of Modi ji did in five years," said Union Minister Gadkari at the Madhya Pradesh Jan Samvad via video conferencing.

Gadkari said that the economic policy adopted by Congress "did not lead to the development of the country." "The country could not progress on the basis of the economic policies adopted by the Congress government after 1947. Congress ideology completely failed and today socialists and communists are nowhere to be seen," he added. (ANI)

