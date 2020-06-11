Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump ex-adviser Bolton's book to come out June 23 over White House objections

Bolton lawyer Charles Cooper, in an opinion article in the Wall Street Journal, said his client had gone through multiple rewrites and edits as demanded by the White House to make sure no classified information was revealed and thought he had final clearance in May but never got a letter confirming it.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-06-2020 04:30 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 04:30 IST
Trump ex-adviser Bolton's book to come out June 23 over White House objections

A book by former White House national security adviser John Bolton will be published June 23 despite attempts by White House lawyers to block release of the volume describing his time as a top aide to President Donald Trump, Bolton's lawyer wrote on Wednesday. Bolton was abruptly fired by Trump last Sept. 10 amid disagreements over how to handle foreign policy challenges such as North Korea, Iran, Afghanistan and Russia.

The hawkish conservative said he had information about Trump's dealings with Ukraine last summer, when Democrats accused the president of trying to get Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate Democrat Joe Biden. The book had to go through a clearance process by White House lawyers. Bolton lawyer Charles Cooper, in an opinion article in the Wall Street Journal, said his client had gone through multiple rewrites and edits as demanded by the White House to make sure no classified information was revealed and thought he had final clearance in May but never got a letter confirming it. Cooper said that on June 8, John Eisenberg, the president’s deputy counsel for national security, replied in a letter that Bolton’s manuscript "contains classified information and that publishing the book would violate his nondisclosure agreements."

"This is a transparent attempt to use national security as a pretext to censor Mr. Bolton, in violation of his constitutional right to speak on matters of the utmost public import. This attempt will not succeed, and Mr. Bolton’s book will be published June 23," he said. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by David Gregorio)

TRENDING

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Corporations pledge $1.7 billion to address racism, injustice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Tigers draft Torkelson first overall, move him to 3B

The Detroit Tigers announced a position change while making the first overall pick in the Major League Baseball draft, selecting Arizona State junior Spencer Torkelson as a third baseman on Wednesday. Torkelson was almost exclusively a firs...

Trump administration proposes sweeping asylum restrictions

The Trump administration on Wednesday proposed sweeping though somewhat vague restrictions on asylum, seeking to align a legal framework with the presidents efforts to limit immigration to the United States. The moves are only the latest ...

Trump says campaign rallies to resume, Oklahoma likely first

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he will begin staging campaign rallies again soon with the first one likely in Tulsa, Oklahoma, as he seeks to rebound from a drop in opinion polls after his much-criticized handling of the coronavir...

FACTBOX-What changes are governments making in response to George Floyd protests?

Protests over the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody have prompted government and police officials across the United States to enact or propose changes aimed at showing demonstrators that their concerns about police b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020