Andhra Pradesh reports 135 new COVID-19 cases, state tally rises to 4,261

135 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, taking the state tally to 4,261.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 11-06-2020 13:50 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 13:50 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

135 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, taking the state tally to 4,261. "The number of active cases in the state is 1,641. In the past 24 hours, 65 persons have recovered taking the total number of recovered patients to 2,540. Two deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, one in East Godavari district and one in Krishna district. The death toll has increased to 80," the Andhra Pradesh state COVID nodal officer informed.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country is 2,86,579, including 1,37,448 active cases as on Thursday. While 1,41,028 patients have recovered after treatment, 8,102 deaths due to the infection have been reported in the country so far. (ANI)

