Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC restrains police from taking coercive action against Patra

The Chhattisgarh High Court on Thursday restrained the state police from taking "coercive action" against BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra in two FIRs lodged against him for allegedly promoting enmity between different groups and hurting religious feelings.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 11-06-2020 20:51 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 20:51 IST
HC restrains police from taking coercive action against Patra

The Chhattisgarh High Court on Thursday restrained the state police from taking "coercive action" against BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra in two FIRs lodged against him for allegedly promoting enmity between different groups and hurting religious feelings. Justice Sanjay K Agrawal granted the interim relief while hearing a petition filed by Patra, seeking to quash the FIRs contending that they were politically motivated, his lawyer Sharad Mishra said.

On May 11, separate First Information Reports were lodged against Patra at Civil Lines Police station in Raipur district and Bhilai Nagar police station in Durg district based on the complaint of state Youth Congress chief Poornachand Padhi and Ankush Pillai, respectively, he said. The complainants alleged that Patra, in tweets on May 9 and 10, leveled false allegations against former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Rajiv Gandhi over the Kashmir issue, 1984 anti-Sikh riots and Bofors scam, the lawyer said.

It was alleged that the BJP leader tried to "promote enmity between different groups on grounds of religion" as described under IPC section 153-A. While the police summoned Patra for recording his statement, he moved the HC seeking interim relief and quashing of the FIRs, said advocate Mishra.

After a hearing through video conference, the HC granted Patra relief, noting, among other things, his contention that he had contracted coronavirus and was recently discharged from hospital and undergoing quarantine for 14 days. Till the next date of hearing, "no coercive steps shall be taken against the petitioner", said the court, issuing a notice to the Chhattisgarh government and posting the matter for hearing after four weeks.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour on June 12, 2020, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. ...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Seahawks brace for reduced crowds at home

The Seattle Seahawks are making contingency plans for home games to be played at less than full capacity, according to a report from the Tacoma News Tribune. Per the report, the Seahawks are exploring plans for CenturyLink Field to allow ju...

Rising forex reserves a morale booster, should be used wisely: Mahindra

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Thursday called for the countrys forex reserves to be used wisely to get back on the growth path, reminding that 30 years ago India had almost run out of foreign exchange. In a tweet commenting on...

Delhi sees highest spike of 1,877 new COVID-19 cases, 65 die in last 24 hours

Delhi witnessed its highest single-day spike of 1,877 coronavirus cases on Thursday and 65 succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours.The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital stands at 34,687, a Delhi government heal...

NHL, NHLPA agree to open training camps July 10

The National Hockey League and NHL Players Association agreed to open training camps on July 10 for the 24 teams participating in this summers restart. Camps will only open if medical and safety conditions allow, according to Thursdays anno...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020