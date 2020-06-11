Left Menu
DMK moves HC over implementation of OBC quota in TN's share of all India medical seats

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-06-2020 21:37 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 21:37 IST
The DMK on Thursday moved the Madras High Court challenging the decision of Centre not to grant 50 per cent reservation for OBC's as per the Tamil Nadu law in medical seats surrendered by the state to the all India quota for medical courses in 2020-21. The development came hours after the Supreme Court refused to entertain pleas of various political parties incliding the ruling AIADMK challenging the Centre's decision, saying the "right to reservation is not a fundamental right." The top court asked the political parties, DMK, AIADMK, CPI(M), Vaiko, Anubmani Ramadoss, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee and CPI, to approach the High Court with their pleas for grant of OBC quota in medical admissions.

The issue pertains to decision of the central government not to grant 50 percent to OBC's in seats surrendered by Tamil Nadu to all India quota for admission to under graduate, post graduate in medical and dental courses for the academic year 2020-21. The DMK alleged that while Medical Council of India (MCI) regulations clearly contemplate adherence to state reservation laws while filling up the seats, the Centre has refused to follow the state law pertaining to OBC reservation in the all India quota.

All India quota seats are contributed by states surrendering seats in the government and private medical and dental colleges as per the MCI regulations, DMK's counsel senior advocate P Wilson submitted. The party said providing professional education for the marginalised would provide an opportunity for talented students who could not secure competitive marks due to their economic and social circumstances.

These students would go back to their villages to serve the poor, while the meritorious from the upper strata of the society are not willing to serve. The dravidian party wanted the court to call for the records pertaining to the result of NEET-PG, 2020 published on May 9 by the National Board of Examinations for filling up seats under the all India quota and quash the same as "unconstitutional." Already Dravidar Kazhagam outfit has filed a petition in this connection.

