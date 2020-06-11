British PM, top EU officials to hold talks on June 15

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the chairman of European Union leaders Charles Michel and the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen will hold talks on June 15 to revive stalled talks on a future EU-UK relationship.

"Following a call with Boris Johnson, European Council president (Charles Michel) agreed to hold a High Level Conference in the afternoon of Monday, June 15 with (Ursula) von der Leyen and (European Parliament head) David Sassoli by video-conference," Michel's spokesman said on Twitter.

Talks on a comprehensive future relationship deal between Britain and the 27-nation EU have hardly progressed since February. Time is running out because the transition period after Britain left the EU on Jan 31 runs out at the end of this year.