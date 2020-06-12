SC allows Tamil Nadu to find means to sell liquor through online or physical outlets
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2020 15:40 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 15:40 IST
The Supreme Court on Friday allowed the Tamil Nadu government to find out ways and means to sell liquor, whether online or at physical outlets in the state. A bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan, said it is not for a court to lay down how liquor can be sold. "These are for the State governments to decide what to do," the bench said.
The court was hearing a petition seeking directions to not open Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) shops in the state. The top court had last month stayed a Madras High Court order, which had directed the closure of all state-run liquor shops and allowed only the online sale of liquor in the state during the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown.
Tamil Nadu government had filed a petition before the Apex Court challenging the Madras High Court order on the matter. Madras High Court had passed the order after hearing a number of petitions and finding the violation of the social distancing norms, as ordered by the Union of India to prevent the spread of coronavirus, at the liquor shops. (ANI)