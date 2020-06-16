Rajnath Singh to participate in PM Modi's meeting with heads of 21 States, UTs today

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will also join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Chief Ministers of states via video conference today at 3 pm. Earlier today Singh held a meeting with Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, the three service chiefs and External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar over the recent developments in Eastern Ladakh on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to interact with the Chief Ministers and heads of 21 States and Union Territories. The meeting with heads of Punjab, Assam, Kerala, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Tripura, Manipur, Nagaland, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, among others, is scheduled for 3 pm today.

A similar meeting with heads of the rest 15 states and UTs is also scheduled to take place tomorrow. (ANI)