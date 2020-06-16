India's COVID-19 recovery rate rises to 52.47 pc, more than half of positive cases recovered: Health Ministry

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday informed that the recovery rate of patients suffering from COVID-19 has risen to 52.47 percent in the country, indicative of the fact that "more than half of positive cases have recovered" from the disease. On Monday, the Health Ministry reported that India's recovery rate was 51.08 percent.

"During the last 24 hours, 10,215 COVID-19 patients were cured. A total of 1,80,012 patients, so far, have been cured of COVID-19," said the Union Health Ministry in a press release. "The recovery rate rises to 52.47 percent, which is indicative of the fact that more than half of positive cases have recovered from the disease," the Health Ministry added.

The Health Ministry further informed that currently, 1,53,178 active cases are under medical supervision.