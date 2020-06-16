Home Minister holds meeting with Union Health Minister, ICMR DG, Delhi LG over COVID-19 situation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday held a meeting with Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Director General of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Dr Balram Bhargava, and Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) over COVID-19 situation in Delhi. As per the Union Health Ministry, there are 42,829 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Delhi including 25,002 active cases, 16427 Cured/Discharged/Migrated and 1400 deaths.

With an increase of 10,667 cases and 380 deaths in the past 24 hours, the COVID-19 count in India has reached 3,43,091 on Tuesday, according to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry. The death toll due to COVID-19 has now reached 9,900.

The COVID-19 count includes 1,53,178 active cases, while 1,80,013 patients have been cured and discharged or migrated so far. (ANI)