Left Menu
Development News Edition

Illegitimate children of Jews evicted by Nazis are German citizens, court rules

A U.S. woman born to a Jewish father stripped of his German citizenship by the Nazis in 1938 cannot be denied naturalisation for being an illegitimate child, Germany's Constitutional Court has ruled.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 17-06-2020 16:26 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 16:11 IST
Illegitimate children of Jews evicted by Nazis are German citizens, court rules
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A U.S. woman born to a Jewish father stripped of his German citizenship by the Nazis in 1938 cannot be denied naturalization for being an illegitimate child, Germany's Constitutional Court has ruled. The court found local courts had discriminated against the woman, born in 1967 in the United States to a Jewish father and a U.S. mother, who were unmarried.

Article 116 (2) of Germany's constitution - known as the Basic Law - states that Germans who between 1933 and 1945 were stripped of their citizenship on political, racial, or religious grounds, and their descendants can have their citizenship back. The court ruling, dated May 20 and made public on Wednesday, stated that children born out of wedlock to former German citizens are equally entitled to citizenship.

The decision opens the door for descendants of German Jews born outside marriages to become German citizens. "If a law mandates the state to grant citizenship, this right must be fulfilled without discrimination against illegitimate children," the court said.

Jewish campaigners said it was a "momentous judgment". Nicholas Courtman of the Article 116 Exclusions Group said it would have "wide-ranging consequences for the naturalization rights of descendants of German citizens persecuted under National Socialism".

Germany last year enforced two decrees to make it easier for people, mainly Jews, who fled Hitler's Nazi regime because of persecution as well as their descendants to have their citizenship restored. The decrees followed a campaign by descendants of refugees from Nazi Germany who are angry that their applications for citizenship have been rejected despite constitutional guarantees.

Last year's decrees loosened the conditions needed for citizenship, for example by allowing individuals with a German mother and foreign father to have their citizenship restored, provided they were born before April 1953. The new ruling said fathers should be able to pass their citizenship to their children too, not only mothers.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus hits Kazakh elite as capital city rings alarm

The speaker of the lower house of Kazakhstans parliament has self-isolated after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, authorities said on Wednesday, as they raised the alarm about a fresh surge in COVID-19 cases in the capital Nur-Su...

Special delivery: activists urge France to rein in Amazon

Environmental campaigners delivered a 12-foot 3.6-meter tall mock-up of an Amazon parcel to the French finance ministry on Wednesday to demand that the government rein in the e-commerce giants expansion in France. The campaigners - who did ...

Lets swap places; UK opposition leader taunts PM Johnson

Britains opposition Labour Party leader taunted Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday for batting back questions, quipping that if he wanted to change places then he would be happy to so right now.This is turning into opposition questio...

PCB gets Imran Khan's backing to criminalise match-fixing

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is also the patron-in-chief of the countrys cricket board, has approved the PCBs plan to revise its anti-corruption code and make match-fixing a criminal offense. According to a Pakistan Cricket Board...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020