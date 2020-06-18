Left Menu
Development News Edition

Invite tender for providing insurance to lawyers under CM's advocates welfare scheme: HC to AAP govt

The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the AAP government to invite tenders for providing mediclaim and term insurance to lawyers registered with Bar Council of Delhi under the Rs 50 crore Chief Minister's Advocates Welfare Scheme.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2020 15:43 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 15:43 IST
Invite tender for providing insurance to lawyers under CM's advocates welfare scheme: HC to AAP govt

The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the AAP government to invite tenders for providing mediclaim and term insurance to lawyers registered with Bar Council of Delhi under the Rs 50 crore Chief Minister's Advocates Welfare Scheme. The direction was issued by Justice Prathiba M Singh while hearing a plea filed by the Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) seeking grant of mediclaim and term insurance for 29,098 advocates registered with it.

According to the plea, moved through BCD chairman K C Mittal, there are 37, 135 lawyers who are registered voters in Delhi and of these 29,098 are on the BCD's rolls and have been verified by it. Mittal and central government standing counsel Anil Soni, who appeared for the Ministry of Home Affairs, said the high court also asked BCD to give list of lawyers enrolled with it, but living in the national capital region.

Soni, said the high court has asked the Delhi government to start process of providing insurance to the 29,098 lawyers registered and verified by BCD. Besides BCD's plea, two other similar pleas were also taken up by the court and all three are now listed for further hearing on July 17.

The BCD, in its plea, has said that vide cabinet decision of December 17, 2019, Delhi government decided to provide medical insurance of Rs five lakh and term insurance of Rs 10 lakh to lawyers, who are residents of the national capital, under the Chief Minister Advocates Welfare Scheme. The petition contended that no scheme was made available in 2019-20 and even during COVID crisis nothing was done.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Novartis partners with Uganda, Tanzania to expand Africa Sickle Cell Disease program

New collaborations aim to reduce the burden of sickle cell disease SCD in East Africa and improve access to high-quality care Program continues to progress in Ghana with more than 2000 patients being treated with hydroxyurea in 11 treatment...

Students reach college for second PUC exam in Karnataka

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, scores of students on Thursday arrived at Mount Carmel College for Karnataka second PUC Exam 2020 English paper. We have sanitised the college premises. Hand sanitisers are available in corridors and classroom...

WHO hopes for hundreds of millions of vaccine doses this year, 2 billion next year

The World Health Organization hopes hundreds of millions of doses of coronavirus vaccine can be produced this year and 2 billion doses by the end of 2021, chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said on Thursday.The WHO is drawing up plans to he...

EU leaders to greenlight extending Russia economic sanctions, sources say

European Union leaders are expected on Friday to back extending the blocs main economic sanctions against Russia until the end of January, 2021, diplomatic sources and officials said. The EU hit Russias energy, financial and arms sectors af...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020