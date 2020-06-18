Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: SC rejects plea for directing Centre to move ICJ for compensation from China

The Supreme Court Thursday dismissed a plea seeking a direction to the Centre to approach the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and file a USD 600 billion compensation case against China, alleging that the COVID-19 pandemic was "deliberately created" by it.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2020 18:25 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 18:25 IST
Coronavirus: SC rejects plea for directing Centre to move ICJ for compensation from China

The Supreme Court Thursday dismissed a plea seeking a direction to the Centre to approach the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and file a USD 600 billion compensation case against China, alleging that the COVID-19 pandemic was "deliberately created" by it. "The writ petition is dismissed," said a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde, which granted liberty to petitioner K K Ramesh to make a representation to the government in this regard.

"However, liberty is granted to the petitioner to make a representation to the government. As a sequel to the above, pending interlocutory applications, if any, stand disposed of," said the bench, which also comprised Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and A S Bopanna, in its order. Advocate C R Jaya Sukin, appearing for the petitioner, through video conferencing, told the bench that the petition should be treated as a representation by the government.

The plea had claimed there was strong evidence that coronavirus or COVID-19, which has "destroyed" the Indian economy and killed hundreds of it citizens, originated from China's Wuhan Institute of Virology. The plea had alleged that COVID-19 has been "deliberately created by China as biological weapon against India".

"Petitioner states COVID-19 pandemic was designed by China to be a very effective and catastrophic biological warfare weapon to kill mass population in India," said the plea. It underlined that coronavirus spread in India, other countries and continents but not in other cities of China despite originating in nearby Wuhan.

The plea said that since individuals cannot approach the ICJ, the Centre should be directed to file the compensation case against China..

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Serbia ready to sacrifice EU membership over Kosovo deal

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Thursday he would reject European Union membership if Belgrade does not receive concessions in return for recognising Kosovo and dropping attempts to stop it joining the United Nations.After meetin...

Rashford back to the day job after activism during pandemic

He used his profile to help raise 25 million for charity, shame the British government over its policy for school lunches, and become one of the most popular and admired people in the country during the coronavirus pandemic. As an activist,...

Revenue officer held taking bribe in Himachal's Kangra

The Himachal Pradesh Vigilance Bureau arrested a revenue officer while allegedly taking bribe in Kangra district, an official said on Thursday. The accused, identified as Devendra Kumar, is posted as a naib-tehsildar in Kangras Bhawarna...

Man held for snatching mobile phone in Delhi's Kotwali area

A 23-year-old man, who had jumped from a flyover to dodge police, was arrested for allegedly snatching the mobile phone from a person in north Delhis Kotwali area, officials said on Thursday. The accused was identified as Firoz, a resident ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020