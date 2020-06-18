DIARY-Political and General News Events from June 18

For other diaries, please see:

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- THURSDAY, JUNE 18

** VIENNA - Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee's (JMMC) of OPEC+ group holds an online meeting – 1200 GMT ** CAIRO - Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias visits Cairo as Egypt and Greece look to bolster their position in the eastern Mediterranean against Turkish moves to claim gas drilling rights. ** LONDON - Britain's Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall host President Emmanuel Macron in London on the 80th anniversary of General de Gaulle's call to the French population to resist German occupation in World War 2.

** TOKYO - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will speak at a press conference following the end of the parliamentary session as he struggles with weakening voter support rates. It will be his first news conference since he lifted the state of emergency due to the coronavirus in late May. - 0900 GMT ** BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel's top advisor on Europe, Uwe Corsepius, and her spokesman Steffen Seibert hold a briefing on the upcoming virtual EU summit on June 19. - 0900 GMT

** MADRID - Spain's foreign minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya to address commission on International Cooperation for Development - 0900 GMT ** VIENNA - Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg holds a news conference with his German counterpart Heiko Maas. - 0930 GMT

** PARIS - President Emmanuel Macron celebrates the 80th anniversary of wartime leader General de Gaulle's appeal to the French people to resist the Nazi occupation, broadcast from London, with a ceremony at the Mont Valerien war memorial, outside Paris. - 0930 GMT ** BERLIN - German Minister for Education and Innovation Anja Karliczek holds a news conference of the development and production of COVID-19 vaccines. - 0930 GMT

** CAPE TOWN - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa faces questions in parliament over government's handling of the coronavirus outbreak in the continent's most industrialized economy. The country has seen a spike in confirmed cases in recent weeks as the government eases a nationwide lockdown that has been in place since the end of March. - 1200 GMT ** NAIROBI - President Uhuru Kenyatta to address a virtual event at the U.S.'s Atlantic Council on improving trade ties between the United States and Africa. - 1200 GMT

** BRUSSELS - NATO defence ministers hold second day of meeting via secure teleconference. - 1200 GMT ** BRUSSELS - EU Council president Charles Michel holds meeting with EU 27 heads of state and government and leaders from the Eastern Partnership countries (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine). The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the High Representative, Josep Borrell, will also participate. - 1300 GMT

** WASHINGTON DC - International Monetary Fund spokesman Gerry Rice holds briefing to discuss economic developments and the Fund's response to the novel coronavirus pandemic. - 1430 GMT ** SOFIA - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas to give press conference after meeting with his Bulgarian counterpart Ekaterina Zaharieva. - 1530 GMT

** MADRID - Spain's economy minister Nadia Calvino to speak at Progressive Governance Digital Summit - 1615 GMT ** WASHINGTON DC - International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva speaks at TIME event about global economy and impact of coronavirus pandemic. - 1700 GMT

LONDON - Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee of OPEC+ group holds an online meeting - 1200 GMT. BRUSSELS - Eastern Partnership leaders' videoconference - 1300 GMT

COPENHAGEN - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at Copenhagen Democracy Summit (to Jun. 19) BELGRADE - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to visit Serbia (to June 19).

BRUSSELS - European Council meeting (to June 19). - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JUNE 19 ** MINSK - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov holds talks with his Belarusian counterpart Vladimir Makei.

TAIPEI CITY - Taiwan's president, Tsai Ing-wen, speaks by video link at the Copenhagen Democracy Summit - 0300 GMT. BRUSSELS - EU video conference meeting of the members of the European Council.

MINSK – Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Minsk on 19 June. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JUNE 20

** MADRID - Spain's economy minister Nadia Calvino to speak at "Moving Away from the Abyss: Towards a Post-Crisis European Recovery“ forum - 1430 GMT GLOBAL - World Refugee Day. Sri Lanka - Sri Lankan Parliament election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JUNE 21 ** NEW DELHI, India - India Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on International Yoga Day on June 21 and practice yoga poses on live TV, even as India faces rising number of coronavirus cases. India has advised people to do yoga at home amid the virus outbreak. - 0130 GMT - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JUNE 22 BEIJING – China's Premier Li Keqiang will meet with European Union leaders online. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JUNE 23 ** MOSCOW, Russia - Russian Foreign Minister hosts a virtual meeting with foreign ministers of China, Wang Yi, and India, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia – APEC finance senior officials' meeting (to June 25). - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JUNE 24

** WASHINGTON - Polish President Andrzej Duda and U.S. President Donald Trump will meet in Washington BRUSSELS - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen holds structured debate on racism. BRUSSELS - EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the EU's budget chief Johannes Hahn, present the EU draft general budget for 2021 and the annual management and performance report for 2019.

BERLIN - 72nd anniversary of beginning of The Berlin Blockade. Communist forces cut off all land and water routes between West Germany and West Berlin, prompting the United States to organise a massive airlift. MOSCOW - Abkhazia's President Aslan Bzhania will attend Moscow’s Victory Day parade, rescheduled by Russian President Vladimir Putin for June 24

CHISINAU - Moldovan President Igor Dodon will attend a military parade commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory in the Great Patriotic War. BRUSSELS - Vice president of the EU Commission, Frans Timmermans, presents the bloc's smart sector integration. Mongolia – Mongolian State Great Hural Election. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, JUNE 25 LOS ANGELES - 11th death anniversary of pop star Michael Jackson. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JUNE 26

** OSLO - Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg to hold news conference as parliament prepares for summer recess - 0830 GMT BRUSSELS - EU Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic speaks at EPC event on how to boost EU resilience in the aftermath of COVID-19 - 0700 GMT.

GLOBAL - International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JUNE 27 Iceland – President election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JUNE 29 PYEONGTAEK - South Korea observes the 18th anniversary of an inter-Korean sea clash. BEJING/TAIPEI - 10th Anniversary of signing of a landmark trade deal between China and Taiwan.

LUXEMBOURG - European ministers for agriculture and fisheries meet for talks. (to June 30). - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JULY 01 MOSCOW – Russian Federation Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, JULY 5 Dominican Republic - Chamber of Deputies election. Dominican Republic - Senate election. Dominican Republic - President election.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JULY 7

Malawi - President's election. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JULY 8 TOKYO - IMF Deputy Managing Director Furusawa, ADB President Asakawa speak at Columbia-hosted seminar - 1200 GMT.

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JULY 18 RIYADH - Saudi Arabia hosts third meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors in Riyadh.(to July 19).

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 20 ** KYIV - President of Switzerland Simonetta Sommaruga will be the first foreign visitor of Ukraine after the COVID-19 outbreak (to July 23) - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JULY 21

SAINT PETERSBURG, Russia - Russia hosts SCO and BRICS summits (to July 23). - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JULY 22

BRUSSELS - EU Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis presents targeted amendments to financial regulations to facilitate the economic recovery post-COVID-19 crisis. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JULY 27 MANILA - Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte delivers State of the Nation address. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, July 31

VALPARAISO, Chile - Chile's President Sebastian Pinera delivers the annual state of the nation address. HANOI - Vietnam host 53rd ASEAN Ministerial Meeting and Related Meetings (to August 5).

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, AUGUST, 09 BELARUS – Belarus President Election.

