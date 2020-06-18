PM Modi reviews situation concerning oil well blow out, fire in Assam

Left Menu
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reviewed the situation arising out of gas well blowout and fire in the oil well No Baghjan-5 in Assam's Tinsukia district and assured the people of the state that the government is fully committed to providing support and relief to the affected families.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2020 22:44 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 22:44 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reviewed the situation arising out of gas well blowout and fire in the oil well No Baghjan-5 in Assam's Tinsukia district and assured the people of the state that the government is fully committed to providing support and relief to the affected families. The review meeting was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, some other union ministers and senior officers.

During the review meeting, it was informed that the detailed plan has been drawn with the help of Indian and foreign experts to control the flow of gas from the well and to cap it. " The plan is being executed as per the prepared schedule and it is proposed to cap the well on July 7, 2020, after taking all necessary safety precautions," a PMO release said.

It said Prime Minister Modi directed the Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry that the incident should be studied and documented so that learnings become useful in future. "Further capacities and expertise should be developed within our own organizations to avoid such mishaps in future and deal with such calamities in case they occur," the release said.

Uncontrolled gas started leaking from this well on May 27 and while preparation was going on to control the leak, the well caught fire on June 9. The release said that families living in the surrounding areas have been shifted and relief camps set up by the state government in collaboration with OIL India Ltd.

"Approximately, 9,000 persons are living in these relief camps. As an immediate relief measure, Rs. 30,000 each has been sanctioned for 1610 families identified by the district administration," it said. The release said the Prime Minister assured the people of Assam the government is fully committed to providing support and relief and rehabilitation to the affected families and is standing with the state government in this difficult time due to the unfortunate incident that has taken place. (ANI)

