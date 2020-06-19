Andhra Pradesh CM, DMK chief to take part in all-party meeting
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will take part in the all-party meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday to discuss o discuss the situation along the India-China border.ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 19-06-2020 16:44 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 16:44 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will take part in the all-party meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday to discuss o discuss the situation along the India-China border. He will take part in the meeting through video conferencing from Tadepalli camp office.
Earlier, Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly paid tributes to the Army personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty in eastern Ladakh. The Chief Minister said that the House pays glorious tributes to the 20 brave soldiers who laid down their lives during faceoff to safeguard the integrity and sovereignty of the country.
"Andhra Pradesh joins the nation in expressing deep sorrow to the family members of the martyrs," he said. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam president MK Stalin will also take part in the all-party meeting. (ANI)
ALSO READ
FOCUS-Amid pandemic, investors bet on India's Jio and its giant-killer playbook
N.Korea says U.S. in no position to criticise China
China eases flight curbs after U.S. order targeting Chinese carriers
China to allow more foreign carriers to operate flights into country -The Paper
Pompeo speaks to foreign ministers of Australia, Brazil, India, Israel, S Korea on COVID-19 situation