SC asks Centre, states to send migrant workers home without charging fare

The top court, on June 9, had passed a slew of directions to the states and had asked them to send the migrant workers to their homes, register, counsel and help them in finding employment. Reiterating its order, a bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan, S K Kaul and M R Shah, in the hearing conducted through video-conferencing, once again made clear that all migrant workers have to sent to their homes within 15 days from June 9 without being asked to pay the fare.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2020 20:30 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 20:21 IST
Representative image

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre and all the states to ensure that all stranded migrant workers willing to return must be sent to their native places without any fare being charged from them. The top court, on June 9, had passed a slew of directions to the states and had asked them to send the migrant workers to their homes, register, counsel and help them in finding employment.

Reiterating its order, a bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan, S K Kaul and M R Shah, in the hearing conducted through video-conferencing, once again made clear that all migrant workers have to sent to their homes within 15 days from June 9 without being asked to pay the fare. "Our order of June 9 is very clear that all migrants must reach home within 15 days," the bench said. The bench was told by lawyer Prashant Bhushan that Maharashtra has been seeking information from migrant workers, who are desirous to return, as to since when they have been living in the state.

The bench said that it will pass necessary directions that as per the earlier order, all migrant workers, willing to return have to be sent. The top court did not consider the plea of Kerala government that it does not have the funds to ensure free return of migrant workers stranded in the state and the Centre should take care of it.

It has now posted the matter for hearing in July. The apex court, on May 28, had taken suo motu (on its own) note of the "problems and miseries" of labourers during COVID-19-induced country-wide lockdown and passed slew of directions to mitigate their woes.

