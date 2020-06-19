Maha man to hang for killing mother-in-law, injuring wife
A court in Jalna in Maharashtra on Friday sentenced a man to death for killing his mother-in-law and injuring his pregnant wife, leading to the loss of her unborn child. "He killed his mother-in-law Sumanbai with a sharp- edged weapon. He stabbed and injured his nine-month pregnant wife, leading to the death of the fetus.PTI | Jalna | Updated: 19-06-2020 21:39 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 21:39 IST
A court in Jalna in Maharashtra on Friday sentenced a man to death for killing his mother-in-law and injuring his pregnant wife, leading to the loss of her unborn child. District and Sessions Court Judge Shrinivas Potdar sentenced Krishna Sitaram Pawar to death as well as a life sentence and 7-year imprisonment, Assistant Government Pleader Varsha Mukim said.
"Pawar, a resident Yaval Pimpri village in Ambad tehsil, used to torture his wife Lalita Dawarkadas Rathod, a resident Dudhpuri village, with whom he had a son. Three months after she went to her maternal home due to the torture, Pawar landed at her home on October 24, 2015," Mukim said. "He killed his mother-in-law Sumanbai with a sharp- edged weapon. He stabbed and injured his nine-month pregnant wife, leading to the death of the fetus. A total of 14 witnesses were examined during the course of the trial," Mukim said.
