Traffic jam at Delhi-Noida border due to e-pass checking

Delhi-Noida border witnessed traffic jams on Monday morning due to the checking of e-passes required to enter Uttar Pradesh. Commuters are not allowed to enter Utter Pradesh without passes amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

The police force is deployed at the border to foresee the security. With an increase of 14,821 new cases and 445 deaths, India's COVID-19 count reached 4,25,282 on Monday, said the Union Ministry of Health.