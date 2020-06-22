Traffic jam at Delhi-Noida border due to e-pass checking
Delhi-Noida border witnessed traffic jam on Monday morning due to checking of e-passes required to enter Uttar Pradesh.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2020 11:37 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 11:36 IST
Delhi-Noida border witnessed traffic jams on Monday morning due to the checking of e-passes required to enter Uttar Pradesh. Commuters are not allowed to enter Utter Pradesh without passes amid the COVID-19 lockdown.
The police force is deployed at the border to foresee the security. With an increase of 14,821 new cases and 445 deaths, India's COVID-19 count reached 4,25,282 on Monday, said the Union Ministry of Health.
