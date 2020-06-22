383 COVID-19 cases in Puducherry

Puducherry Government on Monday informed that the Union Territory has reported a total of 383 COVID-19 cases so far. At present there are 226 active cases and while 149 people have been cured and discharged in the Union Territory.

While according to the government, the death toll stands at eight. With an increase of 14,821 new cases and 445 deaths, India's COVID-19 count reached 4,25,282 on Monday.

According to the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), 13,699 deaths have been recorded due to the infection so far in the country.