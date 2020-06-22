Left Menu
Development News Edition

China's Li says EU is a partner, despite tensions

China and the European Union are more partners than competitors, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Monday, as the two sides held their first formal talks since ties soured over accusations that Beijing has spread disinformation about the novel coronavirus.

Reuters | Updated: 22-06-2020 18:51 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 18:51 IST
China's Li says EU is a partner, despite tensions

China and the European Union are more partners than competitors, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Monday, as the two sides held their first formal talks since ties soured over accusations that Beijing has spread disinformation about the novel coronavirus. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel - the EU's chief executive and chairman - held a video conference with Li, to be followed by another with President Xi Jinping.

Li expressed optimism, according to Chinese state media. The European Union, which has called Beijing a systemic rival, has been negotiating an investment agreement with China since 2014, with both sides expressing a desire last year to conclude talks in 2020.

EU officials say they want to see movement in areas such as autos, biotech and micro-electronics and clear up issues from state subsidies to forced technology transfers. Brussels says EU markets are largely open, so it is for China to move most. "What is needed to break the deadlock is engagement at high political level and that is what today's summit will hopefully provide," a European Commission official said.

Summits typically produce joint statements, but none is expected from Monday's meeting. Li said China was willing to deepen cooperation with the EU on developing a COVID-19 vaccine and treatment.

SEPTEMBER MEETING POSTPONED EU officials say China has sought to pressure EU countries that criticise its handling of the novel coronavirus, using social media to spread fake reports of European neglect of COVID-19 patients. Beijing has denied wrongdoing.

Even before the pandemic, the two trading partners had differences, including over Hong Kong and the investment pact. The EU has also faced U.S. pressure to take a tougher stance on China. The bloc is caught between the two powers - needing both and reluctant to alienate either.

EU governments have expressed "grave concern" over China's security law for Hong Kong, which democracy activists, diplomats and some businesses say will jeopardise its semi-autonomous status and role as a global financial hub. China's parliament reacted angrily on Saturday to a resolution by the EU assembly protesting against the security law.

Germany has postponed an EU leaders' summit with Xi in September, citing the coronavirus, though diplomats said it was in part because of the impasse in investment negotiations. (Additional reporting by Philip Blenkinsop in Brussels, Roxanne Liu and Se Young Lee in Beijing; Editing by Timothy Heritage)

TRENDING

HIGHLIGHTS

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

J-K evacuates 1.56 lakh stranded residents amid COVID-19 lockdown

The Government of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday announced that the administration has evacuated 1,56,466 J-K residents till date, stranded in other parts of the country due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown. A total of about 1,56,466 J-K resid...

Zero-carbon takeaway? Spanish delivery start-up Glovo targets greener future

By Megan Rowling BARCELONA, June 22 Thomson Reuters Foundation - On-demand delivery service Glovo, whose riders with distinctive yellow bags have continued to carry meals, medicine and other goods to city residents under lockdown, said on M...

UP prison inmates join fight against COVID, manufacture masks, PPE kits

To help in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, inmates of various prisons across Uttar Pradesh have stitched over 16 lakh face masks and manufactured more than 2,100 personal protective equipment PPE kits over the last three-four month...

Coronavirus pandemic can jeopardise supply of AIDS drugs in developing countries: UN

The UN AIDS agency is warning that the coronavirus pandemic could jeopardize the supply of AIDS drugs in developing countries and could lead to deadly shortages in the next few months. In a statement on Monday, UNAIDS said a survey it recen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020