Left Menu
Development News Edition

17 out of 29 inmates in Delhi's Madoli jail test positive for COVID-19, 12 others test negative

Of the 29 inmates who were sharing a barrack in Mandoli jail with a person who passed away on June 15 and was later found COVID-19 positive, 17 have tested positive while 12 others are negative, said Director General (Prisons), Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2020 22:38 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 22:38 IST
17 out of 29 inmates in Delhi's Madoli jail test positive for COVID-19, 12 others test negative
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Of the 29 inmates who were sharing a barrack in Mandoli jail with a person who passed away on June 15 and was later found COVID-19 positive, 17 have tested positive while 12 others are negative, said Director General (Prisons), Delhi. According to prison officials, Kanwar Singh (62), lodged in Mandoli jail had died on June 15, allegedly while sleeping. There was no apparent cause of death.

"Kanwar Singh was a convict, sentenced for life in a 2016 murder case. He was admitted in jail on July 6, 2018. Singh was lodged in senior citizen barrack of CJ-14, sharing the same with 28 other inmates," said officials earlier. "After his death, the COVID-19 test was conducted on the dead body, the result of which came as positive. The COVID-19 test is being conducted for all the inmates of this barrack. Presently their health is alright," officials added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Nigeria cuts production of 13.67 million barrels of oil amid COVID-19 lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pussy Riot member sentenced to 15 days in Russia

Pytor Verzilov, a Russian political activist and member of the Pussy Riot protest group, has been sentenced to 15 days in jail for swearing in public. A court on Monday found him guilty of using foul language after being released from more ...

Gautam Buddh Nagar records biggest single-day spike with 103 COVID cases, tally crosses 1,500

In the biggest single-day spike, Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 103 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, pushing the districts tally to 1,516, state health department data showed. A total of 71 patients were also discharged from hosp...

38-year-old woman raped on Rouse Avenue Court premises

A 38-year-old woman was allegedly raped inside a room of the Rouse Avenue Court here, police said on Monday. The matter was reported on Monday and the accused has been arrested, they said.In her statement, the woman has alleged that the acc...

Mumbai-Bhopal flight develops snag in gear while landing

An Air India flight on Monday evening developed a technical snag in the gear while landing at Raja Bhoj airport here, an airline official said. The Mumbai-Bhopal flight AI-637 made a safe landing, he said, adding that there was no emergency...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020