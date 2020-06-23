Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt agency fails to provide video links with accused, upsets Babri trial court

A special court hearing the Babri mosque demolition case on Tuesday expressed concern over National Informatics Centre’s failure to arrange video links to record the statements of the accused, including former deputy prime minister L K Advani.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 23-06-2020 20:18 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 20:18 IST
Govt agency fails to provide video links with accused, upsets Babri trial court

A special court hearing the Babri mosque demolition case on Tuesday expressed concern over National Informatics Centre’s failure to arrange video links to record the statements of the accused, including former deputy prime minister L K Advani. The CBI court here also sent a letter to Uttar Pradesh’s principal secretary (law) on this.

The court had asked the NIC, a central government body, to make arrangements at the homes of 10 of the 32 accused who had opted to record their statements through video conferencing. The court was set to record statement of Ram temple trust head Mahant Nritya Gopal Das through video conferencing from Ayodhya on Tuesday. But there was no video link in place.

Others in the list include former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh and former Union minister M M Joshi. "This court had directed the NIC to make arrangements for video links at the residence of 10 accused, but no response has come so far,” Special Judge S K Yadav said in his order.

“The court will wait till June 24 and even then if no response comes, the NIC will be sent a reminder," he added. The statements are being recorded under section 313 of the CrPC, a stage in the trial after the examination of prosecution witnesses.

The Supreme Court on May 8 had permitted the CBI court to use video conferencing. The special court offered the video link option to the accused, keeping in view the COVID-19 pandemic and government guidelines on social distancing.

On Tuesday, the judge recorded the statement of the 15th accused, Dharmadas, who denied his involvement in the demolition of the Babri Masjid and the alleged conspiracy. The Babri Masjid was demolished in December 1992 by “kar sevaks” claiming that a Ram temple had stood at the same spot in Ayodhya before the mosque.

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Democrats say U.S. withdrawal from Open Skies Treaty may be illegal

Senior U.S. Senate Democrats on Monday accused President Donald Trumps administration of violating the law when it declared his intention last month to withdraw the United States from the Open Skies Treaty.In a letter to Secretary of State ...

China has picked up its 'game' on trade with U.S. -Trump adviser

The U.S. trade deal with China is not only fully intact, but Beijing has actually stepped forward in a number of areas in a constructive way, a top White House adviser said on Tuesday.Theyve actually picked up their game, National Economic ...

Ladakh reports 85 new cases of COVID-19

Ladakh has reported 85 new cases of coronavirus taking the number of active COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory UT to 783.According to an official media bulletin, 12 more patients were cured and discharged in Leh district.The total number...

LGD Gaming improve to 4-1 at LPL Summer Split

LGD Gaming survived a battle with Invictus Gaming on Tuesday to improve to 4-1 as Week 4 of the League of Legends Pro League Summer Split continued in Shanghai. LGD rebounded from their only loss thus far -- a 2-0 sweep against Top Esports ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020