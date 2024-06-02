Uttar Pradesh Records Lower Turnout in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

Uttar Pradesh recorded 56.92 per cent voting in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, a drop from the 59.11 per cent turnout seen in 2019, a senior election official confirmed on Sunday.

The state, sending the highest number of 80 members to the Lower House of Parliament, saw 8,77,23,028 out of 15,41,03,670 electors exercising their franchise during the seven-phase general elections. According to the Election Commission (EC) data, 4,64,84,215 men and 4,12,38,003 women participated in the 2024 polls.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa highlighted that there was a notable decline in voting percentages among both male and female voters compared to 2019. The turnout for men dropped to 56.65 per cent from 58.73 per cent, while women's participation fell to 57.24 per cent from 59.97 per cent. However, third gender voter participation surged significantly, with 810 individuals casting votes compared to 347 in 2019.

