Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-Trump administration says Huawei, Hikvision backed by Chinese military -document

The Trump administration has determined that top Chinese firms, including telecoms equipment giant Huawei Technologies and video surveillance company Hikvision, are owned or controlled by the Chinese military, laying the groundwork for new U.S. financial sanctions, according to a document seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2020 01:03 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 01:03 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Trump administration says Huawei, Hikvision backed by Chinese military -document

The Trump administration has determined that top Chinese firms, including telecoms equipment giant Huawei Technologies and video surveillance company Hikvision, are owned or controlled by the Chinese military, laying the groundwork for new U.S. financial sanctions, according to a document seen by Reuters on Wednesday. A U.S. defense official speaking on condition of anonymity confirmed the authenticity of the document and said it had been sent to Congress.

The list of 20 companies that Washington alleges are backed by the People's Liberation Army also includes China Mobile Communications Group and China Telecommunications Corp as well as aircraft manufacturer Aviation Industry Corp of China. The designations were drawn up by the Defense Department, which was mandated by a 1999 law to compile a list of firms "owned or controlled" by the People's Liberation Army that provide commercial services, manufacture, produce or export.

The Pentagon's designations do not trigger sanctions, but the law says the president may declare a national emergency which would allow him to penalize any companies on the list that operate in the United States. Huawei, Hikvision, China Mobile, China Telecom, AVIC, the White House and the Chinese embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Pentagon had come under pressure from lawmakers of both U.S. political parties to publish the list, amid rising tensions between Washington and Beijing over technology, trade and foreign policy. Last September, top U.S. Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer and Republican Senator Tom Cotton penned a letter to Defense Secretary Mark Esper raising concerns about Beijing's enlisting of Chinese corporations to harness emerging civilian technologies for military purposes.

"Will you commit to updating and publicly releasing this list as soon as possible?" they asked in the letter. (Writing by Alexandra Alper; Additional reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Howard Goller)

TRENDING

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19.

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

World Bank approves $55million grant to support Somalia’s economic recovery

Nepal, World Bank sign $100m to improve energy sector and recover from COVID crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Iran, Venezuela will not change position on countering U.S. sanctions- Iran spokesman

Iran and Venezuela will not back down from countering American sanctions, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi wrote in a tweet.U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Wednesday the sanctioning of five Iranian captains ...

Minnesota sues Exxon, Koch and API for being 'deceptive' on climate change

The state of Minnesota on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against the American Petroleum Institute, Exxon Mobil Corp and Koch Industries for what it called a decades-long campaign to deceive the public about climate change. The lawsuit is the lat...

Nemiga, Virtus.pro secure WePlay! Clutch Island playoff spots

Nemiga Gaming and Virtus.pro secured upper-bracket playoff berths Wednesday during Stage 3 of the 50,000 WePlay Clutch Island online event. Nemiga beat Team Spirit 2-1 in the Group A winners match and VP rallied for a 2-1 win against Gambit...

CCEA approves additional investment of Rs 909 cr by ONGC Videsh in Myanmar gas project

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs CCEA on Wednesday approved an additional investment by ONGC Videsh OVL towards further development of Shwe oil and gas project in Myanmar. An official release said that the CCEA has approved an addi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020