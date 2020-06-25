India sees highest single-day spike of 16,922 COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 4,73,105
With the highest single-day spike of 16,922 cases in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 4,73,105 on Wednesday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 10:24 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 10:10 IST
With the highest single-day spike of 16,922 cases in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 4,73,105 on Wednesday. The country also saw 418 deaths in the last 24 hours, which pushed its death toll to 14,894, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.
At present, out of the total, 1,86,514 are active cases in the country and 2,71,697 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. With 1,42,900 confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far, Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state in the country, followed by Delhi (70,390) and Tamil Nadu (67,468).
