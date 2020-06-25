U.S. Senate backs sanctions if China restricts Hong Kong autonomy

U.S. Senate backs sanctions if China restricts Hong Kong autonomyReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-06-2020 21:58 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 21:50 IST
The U.S. Senate backed legislation on Thursday calling for mandatory sanctions on individuals or companies that back efforts by China to restrict Hong Kong's autonomy, as the government in Beijing moves to implement a new security law for the city.
The "Hong Kong Autonomy Act" passed by unanimous consent. To become law, it must also pass the House of Representatives and be signed into law by President Donald Trump.
- READ MORE ON:
- US Senate
- China
- Hong Kong
- Beijing
- Donald Trump
- House of Representatives
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Hong Kong police arrest 53 during fresh pro-democracy protests
COVID-19 magnifies challenges to business in China -European business group
Japan wants to take lead for G7 statement on Hong Kong - Abe
China producer price deflation deepens on global demand slump
Hong Kong police arrest 53 during fresh pro-democracy protests