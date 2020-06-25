Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. Senate backs sanctions if China restricts Hong Kong autonomy

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-06-2020 21:58 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 21:50 IST
U.S. Senate backs sanctions if China restricts Hong Kong autonomy
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The U.S. Senate backed legislation on Thursday calling for mandatory sanctions on individuals or companies that back efforts by China to restrict Hong Kong's autonomy, as the government in Beijing moves to implement a new security law for the city.

The "Hong Kong Autonomy Act" passed by unanimous consent. To become law, it must also pass the House of Representatives and be signed into law by President Donald Trump.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Lufthansa investors back $10 bln German government rescue

Lufthansa shareholders on Thursday backed a 9 billion euro 10 billion government bailout, securing the future of Germanys flagship airline after it was brought to the brink of collapse by the COVID-19 pandemic. The plan, backed by 98 of the...

Pakistan PM Imran calls Osama bin Laden 'shaheed'

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday called slain al-Qaeda chief and 911 mastermind Osama bin Laden a shaheed martyr and said that Islamabad faced embarrassment by taking part in Americas war on terror. Speaking in parliament duri...

Pravin Tambe applies for CPL draft but has to retire first for BCCI NOC

Veteran Mumbai leg spinner Pravin Tambe has put his name for the Caribbean Premier League players draft but BCCI is unlikely to give him permission unless the 48-year-old announces retirement from Indian domestic cricket. The BCCI had not a...

Move on 'Fair & Lovely', HUL seeks 'Glow & Lovely' trademark registration

Glow Lovely might soon greet you from the shelves with Hindustan Unilever seeking trademark registration for the new name as the FMCG major has decided to drop the word Fair from its popular fairness cream Fair Lovely. While, HUL, a subsi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020