Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN rights expert urges EU to punish any Israeli annexation in West Bank

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres added his voice to the matter on Wednesday, calling on Israel to abandon annexations of settlements in the West Bank, warning this threatened any chance of negotiated peace with the Palestinians who seek statehood in the territory. Friday's statement by Michael Lynk, U.N. special rapporteur on human rights in the Palestinian territories, said the EU should back up its warnings against Israeli plans with "a decisive menu of counter-measures." That was a reference to possible economic, trade or other sanctions.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 26-06-2020 18:48 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 18:17 IST
UN rights expert urges EU to punish any Israeli annexation in West Bank
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels

A U.N. rights investigator urged the European Union on Friday to consider measures to prevent or punish any Israeli annexation of parts of the occupied West Bank, a few days after over 1,000 European lawmakers made a similar call. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres added his voice to the matter on Wednesday, calling on Israel to abandon annexations of settlements in the West Bank, warning this threatened any chance of negotiated peace with the Palestinians who seek statehood in the territory.

Friday's statement by Michael Lynk, U.N. special rapporteur on human rights in the Palestinian territories, said the EU should back up its warnings against Israeli plans with "a decisive menu of counter-measures." That was a reference to possible economic, trade, or other sanctions. The EU has said annexation must not go unchallenged.

Six years after the last round of peace talks with Palestinians collapsed, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has set July 1 as the date for the start of cabinet discussions on moving forward on annexation. U.S. President Donald Trump's peace plan for the region envisages Israel incorporating most of its settlements in the West Bank into "contiguous Israel territory", and Palestinian statehood elsewhere under strict conditions.

Trump has also offered U.S. recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the fertile Jordan Valley along the eastern flank of the West Bank, which was captured in the 1967 Middle East war and is claimed by Palestinians for a future state. Palestinians see annexation as an illegal land grab.

On June 23, European lawmakers called for "commensurate consequences" if Israel, which has more than 400,000 settlers in the West Bank, went ahead with annexation. "We have reached a point where resolutions without resolve can no longer contribute to reaching the just and durable peace and human security that Palestinians and Israelis deserve," Lynk said.

However, internal documents and Reuters interviews with more than two dozen diplomats and officials show there is no clear EU strategy on how to stop Israel's plan or how to respond in a meaningful way if annexation goes ahead. The United Nations Security Council has said settlements violate international law. Israel disputes this, citing biblical, historical and political connections to the land.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

ISIS operative, 17 others not COVID-19 positive, Tihar tells court

Tihar jail officials Friday told a Delhi court that none of 18 inmates, including an alleged ISIS operative, who had reportedly developed symptoms of COVID-19, are found corona positive. Asif Ali, alleged ISIS operative arrested for conspir...

Sponge iron export to Bangladesh begins via inland waterways

Amid slow movement of trucks through land ports in West Bengal in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, a consignment of sponge iron weighing about 1,100 tonne has left for Bangladesh through inland waterways for the first time, an official...

Factories in Goa allowed to have 12-hour working shift

Factories in Goa can have a 12- hour working shift to tide over shortage of workers, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Friday. Sawant announced several measures to help businesses and industries recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pa...

WHO-led coalition says $31.3 bln needed for tools to fight COVID-19

A World Health Organization-led coalition fighting the COVID-19 pandemic is asking government and private sector donors to help raise 31.3 billion in the next 12 months to develop and deliver tests, treatments and vaccines for the disease. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020