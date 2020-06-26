Several injured in incident in Scottish city of Glasgow - Sky News

At least three people have been injured in an incident in the Scottish city of Glasgow, an eyewitness told Sky News on Friday, after police confirmed they had closed off one of the city's streets.

The witness said she had seen people covered in blood and armed police attending the scene at around 1215 GMT. Greater Glasgow Police said: "Emergency services are currently dealing with an incident on West George Street in Glasgow."

"The street is currently closed off and the public are asked to avoid the area at present. The situation is contained at this time and there is no danger to the general public."