U.S. House Speaker requests briefing on Russia Afghan reports "immediately"Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-06-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 19:22 IST
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi wrote to top U.S. intelligence officials on Monday and requested a briefing for lawmakers on press reports that Russian military intelligence offered militants bounties for killing American troops in Afghanistan.
"Congress and the country need answers now. I therefore request an interagency brief for all House Members immediately," Pelosi wrote in a letter to Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe and CIA Director Gina Haspel.
