U.S. House Speaker requests briefing on Russia Afghan reports "immediately"

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi wrote to top U.S. intelligence officials on Monday and requested a briefing for lawmakers on press reports that Russian military intelligence offered militants bounties for killing American troops in Afghanistan.

"Congress and the country need answers now. I therefore request an interagency brief for all House Members immediately," Pelosi wrote in a letter to Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe and CIA Director Gina Haspel.