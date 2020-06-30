Efforts to be made to give two legal interviews of 30 minutes to Pinjra Tod member: Tihar to HC

Efforts will be made to provide a Pinjra Tod member, arrested in a case related to the communal violence in north-east Delhi earlier this year, 30-minute meetings with her lawyer twice a week via video-conferencing, Tihar authorities told the Delhi High Court on Tuesday. There was no objection to Pinjra Tod's (Break the Cage) Natasha Narwal sourcing books from outside, provided the material does not infract any provision of the jail rules, they added.

The submissions were made by Delhi government standing counsel (criminal) Rahul Mehra, representing the Tihar jail authorities, in response to Narwal's plea that she be provided books and reading material to complete her M.Phil, and allowed to have 30 minutes' legal interviews twice a week with her lawyer via video-conferencing. Mehra assured the court that, subject to adjustments which maybe required, efforts would be made to provide two video-conferencing facilities of 30 minutes each every week for Narwal.

Noting the submissions of Tihar's counsel and that the grievances of the accused have been resolved, Justice C Hari Shankar said, "This litigation has ended on a happy note. The petition is disposed of." The court also placed its appreciation for proactive approach of Mehra. Narwal, currently lodged in Tihar jail along with another JNU student and member of the group, Devangana Kalitha, were arrested by Delhi Police on May 23 in connection with a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in north-east Delhi's Jafrabad area in February. On May 24, they were granted bail by the trial court in the case, but moments later the Delhi Police crime branch had moved an application seeking to interrogate them and formally arrest them in a separate case.